Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III misses practice Wednesday, Thursday ahead of Week 8 vs. Browns

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 of the NFL season. Seattle has a busy injury report to begin the week, as starting running back Kenneth Walker has missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He is dealing with a calf injury, and Friday’s practice becomes crucial for his chances to play in Sunday’s game.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (calf), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and LB Bobby Wagner (ankle) all missed practice for the second consecutive day on Thursday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Walker heads into this week as the overall RB6 in half-PPR scoring. He has a tougher matchup as the Browns’ defense allows the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Still, from the workload that Walker receives in this offense, if he is active, you are going to start him.

If Walker sits, the rookie Zach Charbonnet figures to replace him. Charbonnet only has 23 carries so far this season and has picked up 109 yards. He is still searching for his first career score. It would be a tough matchup, but from the anticipated workload alone, I think you have to play him.