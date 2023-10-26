Joshua Palmer participates in practice on Friday ahead of Week 8 vs. Bears

Friday update - Palmer was working off to the side during today’s practice, per ESPN’s Kris Rhim. He then participated in drills with the other receivers. His status for Sunday night is still up in the air, but him participating in practice is a step in the right direction.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. They are already down one starting receiver, as Mike Williams just had surgery to repair his torn ACL. Now they have his replacement, Joshua Palmer, dealing with a knee injury.

Palmer missed Wednesday and Thursday practices with a knee injury and now appears on the wrong side of available this week. We have yet to hear from head coach Brandon Staley regarding Palmer’s injury, so hopefully we’ll get some more context soon.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

If Palmer can’t go, rookie Quentin Johnston would like be the next man up for the No. 2 role behind Keenan Allen. There has been plenty of hope and hype about the first round rookie, but he hasn’t been able to displace Palmer. He may now get a chance to show what he’s got if Palmer misses.