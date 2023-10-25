Will Cardinals QB Kyler Murray start in Week 8 vs. the Ravens?

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is still recovering from the torn ACL suffered last season, but the team has opened up his 21-day window to be activated back to the active roster. Murray began this week with full practice participation but was working with backups.

Kyler Murray, Full Participant. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 25, 2023

Is Kyler Murray starting vs. Ravens?

Head coach Jonathan Gannon hasn’t said as of Wednesday afternoon. All we know for now is that Joshua Dobbs practiced with the starters, and Murray was with the backups. The Ravens are a tough defense to face in your first game back, but Arizona will have to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. They only had 21 days to add him to the active roster, or he will be moved to season-ending IR. The Cardinals could have him sit this weekend, but it would need to be because he isn’t up to game speed, as the Browns defense doesn’t offer much reprieve with Myles Garrett playing the way he is.