Bijan Robinson practices in full on Wednesday ahead of Week 8 vs. Titans

We break down the news that Bijan Robinson is dealing with an illness and what it means for Week 8.

Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons lead the NFC South with a 4-3 record and will face the 2-4 Titans on Sunday. The Titans will likely be without QB Ryan Tannehill, while the Falcons should get back one of their top offensive weapons in Bijan Robinson this week after he practiced in full on Wednesday.

Robinson wasn’t out last week, but he was severely limited due to a headache. He ended up getting just one touch all game. We have seen other players in the past miss games with migraine problems, so Robinson’s illness could end up being more, but at this point there isn’t anything pointing in that direction.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

The Titans run defense is tough and Robinson has to contend with Tyler Allgeier splitting work with him, but Robinson is too good to sit as long as he’s healthy. He’s a must start each week in most 12-team fantasy football leagues.

