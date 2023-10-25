Titans QB Ryan Tannehill ruled OUT for Week 8 vs. Falcons

Friday update: Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Will Levis and Malik Willis will take over for the veteran in his absence.

The Tennessee Titans are gearing up to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in Week 6, and the team is coming off its bye week last week. Tannehill isn’t expected to play this week, and if he misses the game, Tennessee is likely going with rookie QB Will Levis under center. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Malik Willis will also play.

Sources: The #Titans are preparing rookie QB Will Levis to start on Sunday, as the 2nd rounder should make his NFL debut.



With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) likely out, coach Mike Vrabel said both Levis and Malik Willis would play. But Levis is expected to be the primary QB. pic.twitter.com/aEb6MEXpiu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Tannehill has not had a good season. He is doing just enough to keep the defense honest and set up the run game. Derrick Henry has put the team on his back yet again, and Tannehill hasn’t been able to connect with DeAndre Hopkins or Treylon Burks consistently. If the veteran is active under center, he isn’t worth starting.

Levis is an interesting option for DFS lineups. The rookie didn’t look good in limited preseason action, and would not be worth the risk of starting him in your fantasy football lineups.