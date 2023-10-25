Chris Godwin questionable with neck injury ahead of Week 8 vs. Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is listed as questionable for the Bucs’ Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Godwin has been dealing with a neck injury this week. He missed practice on Monday and was limited on Tuesday ahead of the game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

If Godwin is out or limited, we can expect to see an uptick in targets and receptions for Mike Evans and Trey Palmer. Evans already leads the team in receiving yards for the season, but Palmer is probably not worth a start this week. Godwin had six receptions for 66 yards, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said that he expected the wide receiver to be good to go in a Wednesday press conference, despite the injury report listing.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is also listed as questionable for the game, which could affect the production of all the team’s wide receivers, but he is expected to play.