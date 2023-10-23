Bears RB Roschon Johnson removed from injury report ahead of Week 8 vs. Chargers

Friday update: Johnson has been removed from the injury report and will play in Week 8. It is tough to predict his workload after D’Onta Foreman scored three times last week, but he was running ahead of Foreman until his injury.

Thursday update: Johnson tells beat writer Chris Emma that he has cleared concussion protocol and is ready to get back on the field. All signs are positive for Johnson and there would need to be some kind of setback for him to not suit up this week against the Chargers.

Wednesday update: Johnson was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday. He still remains in the league’s concussion protocol, but if he doesn’t have any setbacks from practicing, he could clear it as soon as Thursday.

Update, Oct. 25 AM — Johnson has been cleared to practice but remains in the league’s concussion protocol. It’s a step in the right direction, and barring any setbacks, he could return to game action this week.

Per Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, QB Justin Fields remains week to week.



LT Braxton Jones and DE Khalid Kareem will return to practice today.



RB Roschon Johnson is not fully cleared yet from concussion protocol but is available to practice. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 25, 2023

Chicago Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson has missed the last two games due to a concussion, but it looks like he’s close to returning for their Week 8 matchup with the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. According to beat writer Kevin Fishbain, head coach Matt Eberflus says that it “looks real good” for Johnson to practice on Wednesday to start the week.

This is good news for the Bears, who are without their RB1, Khalil Herbert, who is on short term I.R. with an ankle injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Johnson was behind Herbert on the depth chart when both went down with injuries two weeks ago. Those injuries elevated D’Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans, who have split work, but Foreman was the fantasy football splash play in Week 7 as he found the end zone three times.

Foreman’s big game may give him some work moving forward, but there’s no doubt they like Johnson more and would rather get him going. He should have some fantasy value as long as he’s cleared of his concussion.