Packers vs. Broncos inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Green Bay Packers (2-3) will hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos (1-5) in Week 7. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. Both teams have lost consecutive games and need a win to try and spark new life into the middle of their respective seasons.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Packers have yet to rule out any players. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) is listed as doubtful after only logging one limited practice participation this week. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), S Zayne Anderson (hamstring), G Elgton Jenkins (knee), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), T Yosuah Nijman (knee), S Darnell Savage (calf), CB Eric Stokes (foot), LB Quay Walker (knee) and DE Devonte Wyatt (knee) are all listed as questionable.

The Broncos have a light injury report. The only player that didn’t participate at all this week was tight end Greg Dulcich. He has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, and Denver placed him on injured reserve, sidelining him for the next four games. The Broncos had both Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons appear on the injury report this week, but both are off the report and expected to play.