Browns vs. Colts inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Cleveland Browns (3-2) will go on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. Cleveland heads into this one coming off an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers, while Indianapolis lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Browns have only ruled out LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring), but that doesn’t mean they have a light injury report. Tight end Harrison Bryant (hip), RB Kareem Hunt (thigh), CB Greg Newsome (hamstring), and QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) are all listed as questionable. If Watson isn’t active, PJ Walker is expected to start for the second straight week.

The Colts have ruled out TE Kylen Granson (concussion) and T Braden Smith (hip, wrist). Indianapolis has yet to determine the status of wide receiver Alec Pierce, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Indianapolis is expected to turn to Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs and Isaiah McKenzie as its top receivers if Pierce can’t play.