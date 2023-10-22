Christian McCaffrey injury: What status means for Week 7

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an oblique injury. He didn’t practice the first two days of the week but logged a limited participation on Saturday to avoid being ruled out early. Still, McCaffrey heads into the weekend listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

We won’t get the final injury decisions for this matchup until 6:45 p.m. ET on Monday, October 23.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 7

It’s tough to find a player who can have more impact on a game that isn’t a quarterback like McCaffrey. He is a dual-threat running back able to tally yards and touchdowns both on the ground and in the open field through the air. Through six games, he has 553 yards and seven touchdowns on 110 carries and has added 177 yards and two additional scores on 23 receptions.

The 49ers are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has already been ruled out, and if McCaffrey doesn’t play, this line will surely move in favor of Minnesota. Last week, San Francisco took its first loss of the season, and Samuel and McCaffrey were on the sidelines injured for most of the game.

For your DFS lineups, McCaffrey’s status is going to be an important one. He is the most expensive option for Showdowns at DraftKings DFS, with a price tag of $18,000 as a captain or $12,000 as a flex. Furthermore, if he misses the game, Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell figure to split backfield work and would have more value. In that scenario, their salaries would likely increase, with the preference being to roster Mason.