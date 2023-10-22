Craig Reynolds is ACTIVE for Week 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds is active for their Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Reynolds has been a guy that’s frequently been added off the waivers with all the injuries that the Lions backfield has suffered. He is dealing with a hamstring and toe injury, but they don't appear to be serious.

#DETvsBAL inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/tmAVkMMLZv — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 22, 2023

Reynolds has been steadily involved in the offense with Gibbs out. In the two games that Gibbs has been out, Reynolds combined for 17 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 28 yards. With Gibbs and Montgomery healthy, it’s likely that Reynolds will have little impact, but when one of those two are out, he is a solid option.

I wouldn’t start Reynolds this week because of the matchup, but I would pick him up of waivers and stash him. The Ravens defense is allowing 14.1 standard fantasy points to running backs, but Reynolds isn't the top guy. Gibbs is expected to play a big role in the offense for this matchup which likely means that Reynolds will not be on the field much.