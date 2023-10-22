Kareem Hunt is ACTIVE for Week 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is active today in their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Hunt looked to be the RB1 in Cleveland last week and I would expect him to continue to have a big impact this week. With Watson hurt, expect a number of check downs to Hunt.

Hunt should start in fantasy leagues today. Watson will check the ball down and I would expect the receiving running back to have a strong impact on the offense. Cleveland knows that Watson wants to avoid taking any hits back there with the shoulder injury and I would expect a lot of quick and easy passes.