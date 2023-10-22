 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kareem Hunt is ACTIVE for Week 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Browns published their Week 7 inactives report, and Kareem Hunt is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Colts. We break down what it means.

By Ben Hall
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is active today in their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Hunt looked to be the RB1 in Cleveland last week and I would expect him to continue to have a big impact this week. With Watson hurt, expect a number of check downs to Hunt.

Hunt should start in fantasy leagues today. Watson will check the ball down and I would expect the receiving running back to have a strong impact on the offense. Cleveland knows that Watson wants to avoid taking any hits back there with the shoulder injury and I would expect a lot of quick and easy passes.

