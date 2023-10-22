Deshaun Watson is ACTIVE for Week 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is active for their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Watson has been out since the Browns Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Watson is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff on his right shoulder, so it’ll be interesting to see if it has any impact on his performance.

The way the Browns and Watson have handled this injury is odd. He was added to the injury report late in the week prior to their Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens and was expected to play until the injury report came out. Kevin Stefanski said that he was cleared to play and that the decision was Watson’s to sit out. After that, he missed another game against the San Fransisco 49ers. He missed the two games against the the top defenses in the NFL.

I would not start Watson in fantasy football this week. The Browns offense has been dreadful with Watson as the starting quarterback. Cleveland has one of the best defenses in the NFL and they have carried this offense this season. Look for a conservative game from the Browns offense in Watson’s return.