Daniel Jones is INACTIVE for Week 7 vs. Washington Commanders

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is inactive for their Week 7 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Jones suffered a neck injury in their Week 5 contest against the Miami Dolphins and will miss his second straight game with the injury. The expectation is that he will be back for their Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets. Tyrod Taylor will start his second straight game for the Giants.

Jones has had a rough year statistically. He has thrown for 884 yards and two touchdowns with six interceptions. This bad season comes after he signed a four-year, $160 million extension in the offseason. He’s been fine running the ball as he’s rushed for 50+ yards twice this season. It’s also been tough for him as Saquon Barkley was hurt for the majority of games that Jones played in.

After last week, many were saying that Tyrod Taylor should be the permanent starting quarterback for the Giants. I still think the Giants win that game if Jones is playing. The Giants offense is simple with Taylor on the field and that hurt them in the red zone. I would stay away from Jones and Taylor in fantasy and hold them as a backup if you needed to.