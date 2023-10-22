Seahawks WR DK Metcalf injury: What status means for Week 7

The hits just keep coming for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. He’s on the injury report this week listed as questionable with both rib and hip issues. He’s been dealing with the rib injury for most of the season already, but the hip thing would appear to be fairly new. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week, before getting in a limited session on Friday.

We’ll probably have to wait until Sunday to know for sure whether or not he’ll play, but given his history of playing through various issues, I’d bet that he’ll suit up. The Seahawks are at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Kick off time is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 7

The Seahawks are favored by 8.5 points. I’d feel more comfortable with Seattle favored by that much if Metcalf is playing. Though, interestingly enough, over eight career games against the Cardinals, he’s only got 235 yards and two touchdowns. But if nothing else, his presence will force a limited Arizona defense to spend some attention on making sure he doesn’t get the chance to pad those numbers too much.

If he plays, Metcalf is a solid WR2 in DFS lineups this week. If he sits, that would give Tyler Lockett even more fantasy value, pushing him into the bottom tier of WR1 candidates this week.