Browns RB Kareem Hunt injury: What status means for Week 7

Kareem Hunt was a mid-week addition to the injury report. The Cleveland Browns running back missed Wednesday’s practice with a thigh injury. However, he was back in a limited role on both Thursday and Friday, so there’s at least some hope that he’ll play this week. The Browns listed Hunt as questionable on the official injury report.

Cleveland is on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts this week, with kick off time scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 7

Hunt’s seen his role in the offense increase since re-joining the team in Week 3. Last week against the 49ers, he had 47 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to go with three receptions for 24 yards.

The Browns are 3.5-point favorites this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Hunt would certainly give the Browns another weapon in the backfield, but with DeShaun Watson likely coming back this week and Jerome Ford capable of handling rushing duties, I’d still take the Browns to win by four even without Hunt.

As far as you DFS lineup goes, Hunt is very much worth a spot as a flex or maybe even RB2. The Colts have given up seven rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs this season, tied for third most in the NFL. They’ve also allowed 217 receiving yards to the position. Ford had the edge in the carries last week, and I’d still rank him slightly above Hunt, but the later is seeing more than enough usage to make him worth your while.