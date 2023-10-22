Lions RB Craig Reynolds injury: What status means for Week 7

The Detroit Lions listed Craig Reynolds as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Reynolds is dealing with hamstring and toe injuries. He missed practice on Wednesday this week, but was able to participate in a limited role on Thursday and Friday. That would certainly point toward him being likely to play this week when the Lions travel to face the Baltimore Ravens.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 7

Normally Detroit’s third-string running back, Reynolds has had some positive showings this season filling in when ether David Montgomery or Jahmyr Gibbs has been injured. This week, Gibbs is healthy, but Montgomery is out, setting up Reynolds for some meaningful work.

But this is a tough matchup for the Lions; the Ravens are, arguably, the best defense they’ve seen this season. The Ravens are allowing an average of 97.7 rushing yards per game, and they’ve only given up one score on the ground so far. Baltimore is favored by three points in this one.

I suspect the Lions will give Reynolds plenty of carries early in the game. In part, because passing against the Ravens is a tall order. They’re only allowing 163.2 passing yards per game, second best in the NFL, and they’ve given up just four passing touchdowns while intercepting opponents five times.

Reynolds is a decent flex option in most DFS lineups this week, but I think his ceiling is fairly low in this one.