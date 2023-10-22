Browns QB Deshaun Watson injury: What status means for Week 7

Out since Week 3 with a shoulder injury, quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to return to action for the Cleveland Browns this week. He’s officially listed as questionable on the injury report for Week 7. After missing practice on Wednesday, Watson was a limited participant Thursday and listed as a full participant on Friday.

We don’t have official word yet, but he’s presumed to be playing this week. The Browns are on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 7

The Browns are 3.5-point favorites against the Colts. And while Watson was a little slow to get going this season, his presence will certainly give Cleveland an advantage over backup PJ Walker.

Indianapolis’ defense presents a very favorable matchup for Watson and the Browns. They’ve given up 1,591 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks, fifth most in the league, and nine passing scores. They’ve also given up two rushing scores and 162 yards on the ground to opposing quarterbacks.

Assuming he’s healthy and good to go this week, Watson is a solid option as a QB1 in fantasy football lineups this week.