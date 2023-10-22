Dolphins vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Miami Dolphins face the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 7’s edition of Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. Both teams enter this matchup 5-1 and it could be an early Super Bowl preview.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Dolphins have ruled out CB Jalen Ramsey (knee). He has been on IR, so this isn’t a shock, but the team did open his 21-day activation window and he practiced this week. Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), FB Alec Ingold (foot), CB Nik Needham (Achilles) and C Connor Williams (groin) are all listed as questionable.

The Eagles have a light injury report this week. They have ruled out S Reed Blankenship (ribs) and CB Bradley Roby (shoulder), with no players listed as questionable or doubtful. Blankenship is a tough loss and Sydney Brown is expected to slot in as the free safety alongside Terrell Edmunds. Roby’s absence takes a hit on the team’s cornerback depth, but Josh Jobe and Kelee Ringo should step up and get more playing time.