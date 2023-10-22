 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Dolphins and Eagles meet in Week 7 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 7 inactives arrive at 6:50 p.m. ET on Sunday.

By Teddy Ricketson
Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins face the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 7’s edition of Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. Both teams enter this matchup 5-1 and it could be an early Super Bowl preview.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Dolphins have ruled out CB Jalen Ramsey (knee). He has been on IR, so this isn’t a shock, but the team did open his 21-day activation window and he practiced this week. Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), FB Alec Ingold (foot), CB Nik Needham (Achilles) and C Connor Williams (groin) are all listed as questionable.

The Eagles have a light injury report this week. They have ruled out S Reed Blankenship (ribs) and CB Bradley Roby (shoulder), with no players listed as questionable or doubtful. Blankenship is a tough loss and Sydney Brown is expected to slot in as the free safety alongside Terrell Edmunds. Roby’s absence takes a hit on the team’s cornerback depth, but Josh Jobe and Kelee Ringo should step up and get more playing time.

