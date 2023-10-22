Packers WR Christian Watson suffers injury in Week 7 vs. Broncos

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 7 of the NFL season. Green Bay wide receiver Christian Watson hobbled off the field and barely made it to the sideline before going down. Trainers are looking at his knee and it appears like he is in a lot of pain.

Packers WR Christian Watson just hobbled off the field and the training staff is looking at his right knee on the sideline. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 22, 2023

The Packers have already had their bye week, but this is still just the third game that Watson has been able to suit up this season. There was plenty of hype for the second-year wideout as he was expected to take the stereotypical step forward, but it hasn’t panned out. Prior to the injury on Sunday, Watson had brought in three of his five targets for 27 yards.

He wasn’t able to return before the Packers lost. Through three games played Watson has brought in eight of his 16 targets for 143 and a touchdown. If he is unable to play next week against quarterback Jordan Love will turn to Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed.