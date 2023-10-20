Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth out for Week 7 vs. Rams

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but they will be without their starting tight end Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth missed time with a hamstring injury, but appeared to be past it after returning from the bye. Unfortunately, Freiermuth aggravated the injury in Thursday’s practice and is now out, per Tom Pelissero.

Pittsburgh has a good chance of getting wide receiver Diontae Johnson back this week though, which should help make up for this extension of Freirmuth’s recovery. Freiermuth’s backup, Darnell Washington, will once again take over as the starter in his place. But, Washington isn’t a player you can start in fantasy, as he caught none of his three targets with Freiermuth out in Week 5.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Johnson has a diverse route tree and will likely see some extra work with Freiermuth out. He is just returning, so he’s a risky start, but he should have a little more safety. It could also help Jaylen Warren see a few more targets underneath, but all in all there isn’t a must fantasy play in relation to Freiermuth missing the game.