Who is the Seahawks backup QB for fantasy football?

Starting QB Geno Smith was injured on Monday Night Football vs. the Giants in Week 5. We go over the QB depth for Seattle.

Drew Lock of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith went down with a knee injury in Week 5 vs. the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. He’s questionable to return and could miss the rest of the game. The Seahawks were leading after Smith’s exit and heading into halftime. We’ll go over who the backup QB is on the Seattle depth chart and what to expect if Smith can’t return.

Update — Smith has returned to MNF vs. the Giants.

Who is Seahawks backup QB?

It’s Drew Lock. He was brought in after the Russell Wilson trade, though wasn’t able to win the starting job over Smith last season. Smith broke out and Lock was relegated to backup duties. He was forced into a starting role in Denver, playing in 24 games over three seasons. Lock hasn’t played a game since 2021. He has 4,740 career passing yards with 25 TDs and 20 INTs with a 79.3 passer rating.

