Saquon Barkley injury: What status means for Week 4

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is listed as doubtful for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. He was not formally ruled out, but the expectation is he will not play.

He suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Giants comeback victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. It was expected that he would be out 4-6 weeks when he first went down with the injury. We’re now two weeks past the injury and he’s close to returning. There is a great chance that he is back for the Giants Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 4

With Barkley out, Matt Breida is the next guy up in the backfield. He had a quiet Week 3, but that was against the San Francisco 49ers, one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Breida has a much better matchup against the Seahawks who are allowing 96.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Without Barkley, Jones will also get other guys involved. He is unable to dump the ball off to Barkley like he always does, so I expect a breakout game from Darren Waller. He has run a number short routes this season and it’s seemed that the timing has been off. This should be Waller’s first breakout game with the Giants tonight.