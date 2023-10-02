Seahawks QB Geno Smith playing through knee injury in Week 4 vs. Giants

Update: Everything is good with Smith’s knee and he’s back out there for the Seahawks. Drew Lock filled in admirably and led the team on a touchdown drive, but Smith comes back out with the offense to start the third quarter.

Update: It’s officially a knee injury for Geno Smith and he is questionable to return. He’s getting further testing done in the locker room, which is usually not a good sign for his status in this game.

Update: Smith had come out of the tent and has his helmet on, but was still limping. He then went to the Seahawks locker room, likely to get more testing done.

Geno Smith headed to the #Seahawks’ locker room. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 3, 2023

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith went into the medical tent in Week 4 against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football with what appears to be an ankle injury. Smith suffered the injury after catching his own deflected pass and attempting to gain positive yardage. He was tackled from behind by linebacker Isaiah Simmons and was limping a bit after. Smith did stay on the field for third down, but then hobbled to the sideline. Backup Drew Lock is warming up, which means Smith is likely going to need further evaluation.

Drew Lock has his helmet on and warming on the sidelines as Geno Smith remains in the medical tent..... — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 3, 2023

This is a tough blow for Smith if he is indeed knocked out given his history with New York and MetLife Stadium. He started his career with the New York Jets before joining the Giants later. He went to the Seahawks and won the backup job behind Russell Wilson before excelling as a starter last season. Smith signed a three-year deal in the offseason to stay with Seattle.