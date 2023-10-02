Saquon Barkley is INACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) will miss his second straight game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. He suffered a high-ankle sprain that he should be able to return from in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley officially inactive tonight vs. Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2023

Taking Barkley away from the Giants is a killer for them. His ability to make plays in the run and pass games makes him one of the best running backs in the NFL. Daniel Jones is able to dump it off underneath with a big-play upside when he has Barkley out of the backfield.

With Barkley out, Matt Breida is the next guy up. He had a quiet game in Week 3 with four carries for 17 yards. He was one of the big waiver pickups after Barkley went down with an injury. I expect a bounceback for Breida against the weak Seahawks' defense. They need more from him to make Jones’ job easier. We know he won’t give them what Barkley does, but some is needed from the running back position.