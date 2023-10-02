Seahawks vs. Giants inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4 on Monday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks will travel across the country to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Seahawks will be without CB Coby Bryant (toe), T Charles Cross (toe), CB Tre Brown (concussion) and CB Artie Burns (hamstring). This is a big hit to their secondary that has been viewed as one of the best in the NFL. It is also not good to have your starting left tackle out. This will be a tough matchup for them in a game where everybody thinks they will win.

The Giants will be without T Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and RB Saquon Barkley (ankle). These are two big losses for them, but they were expected to be without these guys. It helps that the defense they’re facing isn’t fully healthy. The hope is that they are back for next weeks matchup.