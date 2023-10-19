Jaguars vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) and New Orleans Saints (3-3) open up Week 7 when they face off on Thursday Night Football in the Big Easy. Both teams are in the thick of their divisional races and this is a huge inter-conference matchup with some implications for common opponent tiebreakers in each division.

The biggest news heading toward the game is the status of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He suffered a knee sprain last week, and while it has been described as “pretty slight” at different points this week, he is still listed as questionable for the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, and we’ll get inactive news at 6:45 p.m.

Coming out of the practice week, Lawrence has expressed confidence he’ll be able to play, and he’ll use the pre-game workout session to make sure he is good to go. One source told Adam Schefter, “It could easily be a game time decision.”

The Jaguars signed QB Nathan Rourke from the practice squad to give them some added depth. If Lawrence cannot go, C.J. Beathard would be the starting QB and Rourke would be the backup. If Lawrence is able to play, he would start, Beathard would be the backup, and Rourke would be the inactive emergency QB.

Jacksonville will already be without CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), DT Davon Hamilton (back), WR Zay Jones (knee), and OT Walker Little (knee), who were all ruled out on Wednesday. G Brandon Scherff (ankle) is listed as questionable.

The Saints have ruled out S J.T. Gray (hamstring), T James Hurst (ankle), TE Juwan Johnson (calf), T Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), and T Landon Young (hip). They have listed LB Demario Davis (knee), S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), S Tyrann Mathieu (foot), and RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) as questionable.

