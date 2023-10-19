Trevor Lawrence is ACTIVE for Week 7 vs. Saints on TNF

The Jacksonville Jaguars come into Thursday Night Football on a three game winning streak and a 4-2 record. They’ll travel to New Orleans to take on the 3-3 New Orleans Saints and will have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available for the game, as he is officially active.

Lawrence is dealing with a mild knee strain suffered late in their win over the Colts in Week 6, but that injury has reportedly shown improvement, enough that Lawrence will start. He could be limited as a runner, which is a part of his game, but all signs point to him being healthy enough to be a strong contributor against New Orleans.

On the season, Lawrence has thrown for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions with a 67.1% completion rate. He’s also run for 147 yards on 33 carries through six games. He’ll face a Saints team that has given up just 5.4 passing yards per attempt, which is fifth-best in the league. So far, they haven’t faced the best quarterbacks in the NFL, with C.J. Stroud, Mac Jones, Baker Mayfield, Jordan Love, Bryce Young, and Ryan Tannehill being their first six opponents on the season.