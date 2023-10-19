 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Trevor Lawrence is ACTIVE for Week 7 vs. Saints on TNF

The Jaguars published their Week 7 inactives report, and Trevor Lawrence is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Saints. We break down what it means.

By Chet Gresham
Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Field on October 15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars come into Thursday Night Football on a three game winning streak and a 4-2 record. They’ll travel to New Orleans to take on the 3-3 New Orleans Saints and will have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available for the game, as he is officially active.

Lawrence is dealing with a mild knee strain suffered late in their win over the Colts in Week 6, but that injury has reportedly shown improvement, enough that Lawrence will start. He could be limited as a runner, which is a part of his game, but all signs point to him being healthy enough to be a strong contributor against New Orleans.

On the season, Lawrence has thrown for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions with a 67.1% completion rate. He’s also run for 147 yards on 33 carries through six games. He’ll face a Saints team that has given up just 5.4 passing yards per attempt, which is fifth-best in the league. So far, they haven’t faced the best quarterbacks in the NFL, with C.J. Stroud, Mac Jones, Baker Mayfield, Jordan Love, Bryce Young, and Ryan Tannehill being their first six opponents on the season.

More From DraftKings Network