Tyler Lockett limited with hamstring injury ahead of Week 7 vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in Week 7. Seattle is the clear favorite, as they are a 7.5 point favorites. But, they are hurting at wide receiver so far in practice, as Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf are dealing with injuries.

Unlike Metcalf, Lockett has practiced, but has been limited both Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury. Hopefully the limited practices are just a precaution, but we will need to see if he is questionable or not on Friday’s final injury report. If so, there may be some real concern about him tweaking his hamstring at full speed.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Lockett had his most receiving yards of the season last week against the Bengals, as he caught 6-of-8 targets for 94 yards. The matchup is a great one, as the Cardinals have allowed the fourth-most receptions and second-most yards to wide receivers this season. So, whoever is healthy for this game has a shot at fantasy value. If Lockett or Metcalf or both were to miss, Jaxon Smith-Njigba should see an uptick in work after seeing a nice uptick last week.