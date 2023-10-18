Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs limited Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Ravens

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was listed as limited in the Lions’ Wednesday walk-through ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Gibbs has been out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

David Montgomery, the Lions’ starting running back, is expected to miss some time with a rib injury. Gibbs could see an expanded role in the backfield in the coming weeks while Montgomery is sidelined. Gibbs may be on a snap count this week if he’s able to play, depending on where he is in the recovery process, but we can expect him to be the primary rushing option while Montgomery is out.

Gibbs has 179 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards over four games so far this season, and is still looking for his first touchdown. Keep an eye out here for injury updates on Gibbs, but if he is in, Gibbs is going to be a good starting RB for fantasy football with Montgomery out.