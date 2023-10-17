49ers RB Christian McCaffrey getting MRIs ahead of Week 7 vs. Vikings

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is undergoing MRIs this week after injuring his torso in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. It’s unclear whether he has a rib or oblique injury, but either way, the Niners were desperately missing their star running back as they suffered their first loss of the season.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan update on his key players dealing with injury:



WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) - Day to day



RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique/rib) - Getting MRIs right now



LT Trent Williams (ankle) - Day to day — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 16, 2023

The Niners play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

If McCaffrey is out or limited in Week 7, Brock Purdy will likely see a downturn in fantasy points without one of his favorite targets. We will also see some Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason action in the backfield, though I wouldn’t rush to add them to a fantasy roster. Mason did score a touchdown in Week 6, but Mitchell was completely contained by the Browns defense.

Keep an eye out here for McCaffrey injury updates before you decide to start or sit him this week.