Bears QB Justin Fields doubtful to play in Week 7 due to dislocated thumb

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is being viewed as doubtful to play in Week 7 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, per head coach Matt Eberflus. Fields was injured during the Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 on Sunday afternoon. He was replaced by backup QB Tyson Bagent in the second half of the game. With Fields doubtful, it appears Bagent is in line for the start against Las Vegas. We’re going to break down the fantasy football impact.

Justin Fields injury: Fantasy football impact

Obviously things aren’t going well for the Bears and this seems to be rock bottom. The team was already without its top-2 RBs this past week with Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson each injured. Now Fields is sidelined and Bagent is thrust into starting duties. He didn’t look too lost in his first bit of NFL action, but also doesn’t offer much upside. Bagent could be viewed as on-par with Fields in terms of pocket passing. But without a run game, it will be pretty easy for defenses to game plan for the Bears.

The biggest player impacted by Fields injury is definitely WR DJ Moore. Also throw in TE Cole Kmet, who was looking like he’d have a breakout season. Now, with Bagent under center things are unclear in the passing game. Both players should still hold some value in fantasy football. Until we see how the offense looks with Bagent under center, we won’t know if Moore and/or Kmet will be startable on a week-to-week basis.