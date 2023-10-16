Packers RB Aaron Jones seen participating at practice early in Week 7

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones was seen participating in practice Monday afternoon ahead of Week 7 vs. the Denver Broncos. Jones has been hampered by a hamstring injury throughout most of the 2023 regular season. He wasn’t able to play in the Packers’ loss on MNF to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. It’s encouraging he’s practicing early in the week and we’ll be monitoring his status for this Sunday.

Aaron Jones injury: Fantasy football impact

Coming off the bye week, this could be the most healthy Jones has been since the opener. In that game, he torched the Bears for over 100 total yards and two TDs in a win. Getting Jones back would be huge for fantasy football managers as well as the Packers. Backup AJ Dillon hasn’t played well this season and isn’t a dynamic enough back to be featured heavily. If Jones can get in practices all week and get off the injury report, it would mean we could see a full workload for the back.

Jones’ return comes at a great point in the schedule. The Broncos have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Jones would be a easy RB1 play against Denver if he’s able to return in full capacity. We saw Jones was active for TNF in Week 4 but he wasn’t used in a lead role, clearly still dealing with the injury.

If Jones is healthy and able to return, it’s going to be a huge boost for QB Jordan Love and the offense. Love’s best game was in the opener vs. the Bears when Jones was healthy. Since then, Love has had his struggles. Having Jones keeps defenses more honest since there wasn’t much threat out of the running game with Dillon and a mix of backups.