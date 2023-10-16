Austin Ekeler injury: What status means for Week 6 on MNF

Austin Ekeler is set to return to the field after missing three games with an ankle injury. He is off the injury report ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys and should expect to play without any limitations.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 6

Joshua Kelley has been the lead back in Ekeler’s absence, but with Ekeler back, we can expect to see Kelley’s snap and carry totals take a hit. If Ekeler and the Chargers can establish the run against the Cowboys, they have a great chance to win it. Both teams that have defeated Dallas this season have done it largely on the ground, with the Niners putting up 170 rushing yards and the Cardinals adding 222.

Ekeler shouldn’t feel too rusty after the month that he missed. He’s expensive, but he could be a good option for the captain’s spot in DFS lineups tonight.