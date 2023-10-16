Chargers vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 6. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. from SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are fresh off a bye week, and enter this game at 2-2. Dallas sits at 3-2 with hopes of staying in contention for the NFC East.

The Chargers and Cowboys find themselves down a few key players for this matchup, but Austin Ekeler is returning from a three-week absence, which should bolster Los Angeles’ chances of coming out victorious against a bullish Dallas defense. The Cowboys have already lost star cornerback Trevon Diggs for the season, and are trying to endorse the “next-man up” mentality to help Micah Parsons contain opposing teams.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Chargers will be without safety Alohi Gilman and defensive back Deane Leonard, while there are three other players remaining on the injury report. Linebacker Joey Bosa, tight end Donald Parham Jr., and defensive lineman Nick Williams are all questionable to suit up on Monday Night Football.

As for the Cowboys, they have a tad lighter injury list heading into this game. Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, cornerback C.J. Goodwin, safety Juanyeh Thomas, and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch are all unlikely to play.