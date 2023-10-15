Considering the injury report as you address the Week 7 fantasy waiver wire

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season is just about wrapped up with just two primetime games left on the slate. The Week 7 waiver wire can make or break a league, and the injury report will be critical to consider.

Keeping an eye on injuries is very important for gaining the edge on the waiver wire. It isn’t always about who had the best performance, and it could be about who is going to be able to play. As they say, the best ability in fantasy football relevance is availability. Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll offer updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey suffered an obliques/ribs injury in the second half of the team’s 19-17 loss at the Browns on Sunday. The top fantasy running back tried returning to the game, but once again exited and went straight to the locker room. C-Mac’s status will be something to monitor later in the week when the Niners prepare for their matchup against the Vikings next Monday night.

In the event that McCaffrey isn’t 100% for that matchup, backups Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell would most likely split carries in his absence, Mason punched in a touchdown during Sunday’s loss and we’ve seen what Mitchell for the Niners when getting his fair share of touches. Both should be available on the waiver wire with Mitchell rostered in just 27.4% of fantasy leagues and Mason rostered in just 2.2%.

David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

Montgomery suffered a rib injury during the first half of the team’s 20-6 victory over the Buccaneers and never returned. He compiled 14 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards prior to his exit and as a top 10 running back in fantasy, there will be plenty of interest in hist status ahead of their road showdown at the Ravens next Sunday.

With Jahmyr Gibbs missing Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, Craig Reynolds stepped in and handled rushing duties for the Lions for the rest of the game. He’s rostered in just 2.6% of fantasy leagues and will be readily available in case Monty or Gibbs can’t go for next Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars crushed the Colts in a 37-20 victory on Sunday, but it didn’t come without a cost. Lawrence suffered a knee injury on a sack late in the fourth quarter and that naturally raised questions as to why he was put into that position with the game already well decided for Jacksonville. The QB himself said he felt ok after the game, but his status will be something to keep track of immediately as the Jags have a Thursday nighter against the Saints in just a few days.

Should Jacksonville decide to rest its franchise quarterback, backup CJ Beathard would step in as the starter. He’s rostered in virtually no fantasy leagues across the board, but I’d suggest Lawrence managers look elsewhere. Saints QB Derek Carr is rostered in just 19.5% of fantasy leagues and could be a decent substitute if needed.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Garoppolo’s injury woes continued on Sunday and he exited the team’s 21-17 victory over the Patriots with a back injury. He was put into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital as a precaution and there’s a chance that the veteran QB could once again be sidelined when the Raiders visit the Bears next Sunday.

Veteran backup Brian Hoyer replaced Jimmy G following the injury, going 6-10 down the stretch as the Raiders held off the Pats for the win. Hoyer would be readily available with a rostership percentage of 0.1%, but I wouldn’t recommend fantasy managers scooping him up. If you’re in a jam, turn towards an option like Falcons QB Desmond Ridder, who was at least ranked in the top 20 heading into Sunday’s action.

Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Williams has been a fantasy revelation this season and had himself a monster outing against the Cardinals before sustaining an ankle injury in the second half. He broke off 158 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. Head coach Sean McVay said that he thinks the rising tailback will be good ahead of next Sunday’s battle against the Steelers, but it is something worth keeping tabs on considering he’s already had a history with ankle injuries.

Zach Evans and Ronnie Rivers split carries in his absence and both men are readily available on the wire.