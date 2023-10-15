 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts strongly considering season-ending surgery for QB Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson is dealing with a shoulder injury. He is already expected to miss time, but a new report suggests the team is looking at season-ending surgery.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during player introductions before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are focusing on their Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will again be without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is still sidelined with a shoulder injury. The concern is that the injury was expected to sideline Richardson for one or two months, but the team is now considering season-ending surgery.

Richardson showed off his dual-threat ability in the four games he has played so far in his NFL career. He’s completed just 59.5% of his passes but threw for 577 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Richardson had 25 carries for 136 yards and four more scores on the ground.

Minshew has played in all five games this season. He has thrown for 553 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Minshew lacks the rushing upside that Richardson has but is a better backup situation than most teams have. The veteran is a free agent at the end of this season, so while he and the Colts still have an eye on the playoffs, Minshew is personally auditioning himself to teams around the league for when free agency comes around next spring.

