Report: Colts strongly considering season-ending surgery for QB Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts are focusing on their Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will again be without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is still sidelined with a shoulder injury. The concern is that the injury was expected to sideline Richardson for one or two months, but the team is now considering season-ending surgery.

The #Colts may have to wait until 2024 to see more of QB Anthony Richardson. Sources say season-ending surgery is being strongly considered, perhaps the best option to fix his shoulder long-term.



Richardson showed off his dual-threat ability in the four games he has played so far in his NFL career. He’s completed just 59.5% of his passes but threw for 577 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Richardson had 25 carries for 136 yards and four more scores on the ground.

Minshew has played in all five games this season. He has thrown for 553 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Minshew lacks the rushing upside that Richardson has but is a better backup situation than most teams have. The veteran is a free agent at the end of this season, so while he and the Colts still have an eye on the playoffs, Minshew is personally auditioning himself to teams around the league for when free agency comes around next spring.