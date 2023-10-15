Giants vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The New York Giants (1-4) and Buffalo Bills (3-2) close out the Week 6 Sunday slate when they meet on Sunday Night Football in Orchard Park. New York’s season has been a disaster and they’re now trying to figure out what their short-term future looks like with Daniel Jones sidelined due to a neck injury. Meanwhile, the Bills are looking to rebound from a shaky 25-20 loss to the Jaguars last week in London.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Buffalo is a 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Giants will be without QB Daniel Jones (neck), DE Azeez Ojulari (ankle), T Matt Peart (shoulder), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and T Andrew Thomas (hamstring), all of whom have been ruled out. They’ve listed a sizable contingent as questionable including RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (ankle), DT D.J. Davidson (knee), G Shane Lemieux (groin), LB Micah McFadden (ankle), T Evan Neal (ankle), and TE Darren Waller (groin). Waller is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport. The team is “optimistic” and “hopeful” that Barkley can play, per Adam Schefter.

The Bills have listed CB Dane Jackson (foot), TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion), and TE Dawson Knox (wrist) as questionable. They expect Knox to play, per Adam Schefter.