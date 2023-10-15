Lions vs. Buccaneers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Detroit Lions (4-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) face off on Sunday in a Week 6 matchup of first-place NFC squads. The Lions are taking control of the NFC North while the Bucs are a half game up on the Falcons and Saints in the NFC South. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and the Lions are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Lions have already ruled out S Brian Branch (ankle), RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), G Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder), TE James Mitchell (hamstring), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), and DE Josh Paschal (knee). They’ve listed CB Khalil Dorsey (illness) and TE Sam LaPorta (calf) as questionable, but LaPort is “trending in the right direction,” per Adam Schefter.

The Bucs have ruled out LB Anthony Nelson (concussion) and listed LB Shaquil Barrett (illness) as questionable.