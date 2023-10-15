Saints vs. Texans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) travel to face a Houston Texans (2-3) squad that is showing some pluck and proving to be dangerous behind rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Texans are only a game back of first place in the AFC South while the Saints are a half game back of first place in the NFC South.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox and the Saints are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Saints ruled out S J.T. Gray (hamstring), TE Juwan Johnson (calf), CB Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), FB Adam Prentice (knee), and T Landon Young (hip). G Andrus Peat (groin, concussion) is listed as questionable after an unexpected DNP on Friday.

The Texans have listed WR Tank Dell (concussion), LB Christian Harris (concussion), and WR Robert Woods (ribs) as questionable. Dell is not expected to play, per Adam Schefter, while Woods is expected to play.