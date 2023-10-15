Colts vs. Jaguars inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) in a battle for first place in the AFC South. The Colts placed quarterback Anthony Richardson on injured reserve and Richardson and the team are considering season-ending shoulder surgery. Gardner Minshew would start the rest of the season in that situation.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and the Jaguars are a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Colts have ruled out T Braden Smith (foot/wrist/hip) and listed C Ryan Kelly (ankle, foot) as questionable. They had also listed TE Mo Alie-Cox (concussion) as questionable, but he was removed on Saturday after clearing the concussion protocol.

The Jaguars will be without CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), DT Davon Hamilton (back), WR Zay Jones (knee), and T Walker Little (knee). They’ve listed LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) as questionable.