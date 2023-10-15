Panthers vs. Dolphins inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Carolina Panthers (0-5) and Miami Dolphins (4-1) face off on Sunday in a Week 6 matchup in South Florida. Carolina has played teams close but has struggled to get over the top and remains winless. The Dolphins bounced back from a loss to the Bills to thump the Cowboys last week.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and the Dolphins are a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Panthers have a lengthy injury report and have ruled out S Vonn Bell (quadricep), G Austin Corbett (knee), TE Giovanni Ricci (shoulder), RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), S Xavier Woods (hamstring), and G Chandler Zavala (neck). They also have listed DE Derrick Brown (knee, ankle), LB Brian Burns (ankle), TE Stephen Sullivan (hip), and TE Ian Thomas (calf) as questionable. Burns is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.

The Dolphins will be without C Connor Williams (groin), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), and RB Jeffery Wilson (ribs, finger). They’ve listed FB Alec Ingold (foot), G Robert Jones (knee), and LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) as questionable.