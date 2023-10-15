Seahawks vs. Bengals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) square off in the Queen City on Sunday of Week 6. The Seahawks have won three straight and are coming off a bye. The Bengals thumped the Cardinals last week and look like they might be turning things around. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and the Bengals are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Seahawks will be without CB Coby Bryant (toe) and CB Artie Burns (hamstring), who have both been ruled out. G Damien Lewis (ankle) is listed as doubtful, so we can probably expect him on the inactives list. G Phil Haynes (calf) and QB Drew Lock (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

The Bengals will be without LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. CB Chidobe Awuzie (back), LB Devin Harper (hamstring), WR Tee Higgins (ribs), and DT Josh Tupou (toe) are all listed as questionable. Higgins is expected to be able to play, per Jeremy Fowler and Ian Rapoport.