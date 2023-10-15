49ers vs. Browns inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) and Cleveland Browns (2-2) square off in Ohio in Week 6 and Cleveland is going to be extremely short-handed. Most notably, quarterback Deshaun Watson has been ruled out with a rotator cuff injury in his throwing shoulder and guard Joel Bitonio has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox and the 49ers are a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Along with Watson and Bitonio, wide receiver Cedric Tillman has been ruled out with a hip injury. Additionally, they have two starters listed as questionable. Tight end David Njoku is dealing with hand and face issues while center Ethan Pocic is dealing with chest, knee, and foot issues. Njoku is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.

The 49ers have two players listed as questionable. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) are game-time decisions.