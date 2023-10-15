Vikings vs. Bears inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Minnesota Vikings (1-4) and Chicago Bears (1-4) face off on Sunday, October 15 in an NFC North showdown of teams struggling to get anything going. They’re tied for last place in the NFC North and neither is showing signs of turning things around. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox with the Vikings installed as a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Vikings have a light injury report with only running back Kene Nwangwu (back) listed as questionable. Wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) did not practice much this week, sitting out Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a limited practice on Friday. He was removed from the final injury report.

The Bears, on the other hand, have some notable names sidelined this week. They have already ruled out running backs Khalil Herbert (ankle), Travis Homer (hamstring), and Roschon Johnson (concussion), cornerback Terell Smith (ankle, illness), and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring). Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and center Lucas Patrick (concussion) are both listed as questionable.