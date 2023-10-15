Tank Dell is INACTIVE for Week 6 vs. New Orleans Saints

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is inactive in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints. Dell has been one of the biggest steals from the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s played a big role in the Texans strong passing game in 2023.

Dell was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has had as big of an impact on his team than most of the first round draft picks. Through five games, Dell has 19 receptions for 324 yards and two touchdowns. People thought it might take some time for CJ Stroud to find his footing in the NFL, but guys like Dell, Nico Collins, Robert Woods and others have helped make things much easier in year one.

With Dell out, Woods is due for a breakout game here. The veteran wide receiver has played at a high level for a good portion of his career, but hasn't be relied upon to do that in Houston. I expect Woods to have his best game as a Texan’ in this matchup and possibly even score his first touchdown with them.