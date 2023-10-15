Cardinals WR Marquise Brown is ACTIVE for Week 6 vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is active for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Brown has dealt with an illness through this week. He’s been solid this year in what was an expected rebuilding year in Arizona.

Brown has 25 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns through five games. It hasn’t been a surprise to see his success to this point in the season. Throughout his NFL career, he has always been solid. It was just unsure how it would go with Joshua Dobbs as his QB1 instead of his close friend in Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals will probably throw the ball a ton today. The Rams secondary is weak and they will have to score a ton of points to keep up with their offense. Brown is the top option in the Cardinals passing game and I would expect him to have a healthy dose of targets in this one.