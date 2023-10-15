 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown is ACTIVE for Week 6 vs. Rams

The Rams published their Week 6 inactives report, and Marquise Brown is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. We break down what it means.

By Ben Hall
&nbsp;Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) reacts after making a catch for a first down against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is active for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Brown has dealt with an illness through this week. He’s been solid this year in what was an expected rebuilding year in Arizona.

Brown has 25 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns through five games. It hasn’t been a surprise to see his success to this point in the season. Throughout his NFL career, he has always been solid. It was just unsure how it would go with Joshua Dobbs as his QB1 instead of his close friend in Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals will probably throw the ball a ton today. The Rams secondary is weak and they will have to score a ton of points to keep up with their offense. Brown is the top option in the Cardinals passing game and I would expect him to have a healthy dose of targets in this one.

More From DraftKings Network