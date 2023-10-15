Sam LaPorta is ACTIVE for Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is active in their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. LaPorta has been a great piece for the Lions passing game and it’s felt like he’s given them exactly what they needed to finish their offense.

Through five games, LaPorta has 25 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns. It felt like Jared Goff could get the job done this year, but adding Laporta makes things way easier. Iowa has always produced tight ends and this seems to be their next star that they were able to develop into a star. Laporta has a chance to be the third tight end in NFL history with 1,000 yards in their rookie season.

With LaPorta healthy, Amon-Ra St. Brown is the only option in their passing game to take over him. It’s supposed to be windy at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, so I would expect a number of safe passes in this one. Watch for another solid game from LaPorta here.