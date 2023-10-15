Tee Higgins is ACTIVE for Week 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is active for their Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Higgins suffered a cracked rib in their Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and it was expected that he’d be out multiple weeks It is encouraging to see him return after missing one game.

Higgins didn’t play great before suffering the injury. It was easy to overreact however as the offense as a whole was struggling. Joe Burrow looked as good as we’ve seen him this season last week against the Arizona Cardinals. He’s getting his second best weapon in Higgins back this week which should only help him.

He’s a bit of a risky play just because you don’t know what to expect from him in his first game back. I do expect him to put up great numbers over the next few weeks. However, the Bengals offense is a bit of a wildcard. I want to see how they look against the Seahawks today with Higgins back.