Saquon Barkely is ACTIVE for Week 6 vs. Buffalo Bills

The New York Giants published their final injury report prior to Sunday Night Football in Week 6, and running back Saquon Barkley will be active against the Buffalo Bills.

Barkley has played in two games this season, scoring 9.3 fantasy points (PPR scoring) vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and then posting 27.2 fantasy points at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. However, he suffered a high-ankle sprain in that contest with the Cardinals, and missed the last three weeks.

Across those two games, Barkley is averaging 18.3 fantasy points, which ranks 10th among running backs.

However, this looks like a difficult matchup, as the Bills have been strong against the run this season. Also, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Giants listed as 15.5 point road underdogs with an over/under of 44 total points.

Kickoff for this Sunday Night Football matchup is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET while airing on NBC.